Sarfaraz Ahmed is Pakistan’s most successful captain in T20s

Pakistan’s former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed has achieved a noticeable milestone in his career; surpasses Shoaib Malik and Misbahul Haq and has become the most successful captain in the history of the T20 format.

Sarfaraz achieved this after registering another victory in the National T20 Cup 2021. Following the close of the first leg of the event, Sindh gets on the top of the points table, with 4 wins out of 6 matches.

He registered 86 victories in just 140 matches as a captain with a win rate of 61.4%. He has overtaken Shoaib Malik, who registered 85 victories as a captain over the years.

It is worth pointing out that under Sarfaraz Ahmed’s captaincy Pakistan cricket team managed to register 11 consecutive T20 series victories, which remains a world record till date.

Here is a complete breakdown of the T20 captains from Pakistan: