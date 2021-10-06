Saudi Arabia, Egypt sign $1.8 billion contracts
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Egypt have signed new contracts for electrical connection projects, Arab News reported.
The deal is valued at $1.8 billion, and will start in 2022. By the end of the project, there will be a mutual exchange of 3,000 watts of electricity.
“Saudi Arabia and Egypt share the same goals, and we work together as a team to implement them,” said Abdulaziz bin Salman, the minister of energy in Saudi Arabia during a virtual conference.
The Egyptian minister of electricity, Mohamed Shaker, said: “The project is a corridor for the transit of electricity to reach the continent of Asia.”
The Egyptian side will bear 40 per cent to 45 per cent of the project value, and part of the funding will come through Arab institutions.
Read More
Ukraine wants to enhance economic ties with Pakistan: envoy
ISLAMABAD: Ukraine has prioritised enhancing the trade and economic ties with Pakistan...
GCC banks push on with funding; customer deposits remain main source
MOSCOW/CAIRO: The Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) banking sector continues to show signs...
Minister seeks ADB’s cooperation in setting up risk management unit
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has sought...
QATAR: Today Gold Rate in Qatar on, 6th October 2021
QATAR: Today Gold Rates in Qatar (Updated, on 6th October 2021) 24k gram...
XRP TO PKR: Today 1 Ripple Price in Pakistan, on 6th October 2021
In these countries, the exchange of different cryptocurrencies, such as Ripple to...