Saudi Arabia pushes for more jobs

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia pushes for more jobs implemented additional measures to oblige restaurants, cafes, and grocery shop owners to employ more Saudi nationals.

Under the new measures, which came into effect on October 2, restaurants inside malls and commercial centers must see Saudis making 40 per cent of their employees, while those outside of malls will have a target of 20 per cent, according to a statement from the ministry of human resources and social development.

The targets for cafes are even higher with 50 per cent inside malls and 30 per cent outside.

Under the Vision 2030 plan, Saudi Arabia is stepping up efforts to lower the unemployment rate for Saudis by pushing for more jobs in the private sector.

The ministry; however, is exempting some jobs from new regulations, such as food preparation and catering services.

The Saudis unemployment rate fell to 11.3 per cent in the second quarter from a year ago, reaching the lowest level since the second quarter of 2016, the official data showed.