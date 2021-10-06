Saudi Arabia’s gold reserves estimated at 323 tonnes

06th Oct, 2021. 02:14 pm
KSA to grant citizenship to ‘innovative’ foreigners

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has huge underground gold reserves estimated at 323.7 tonnes, Arab News reported.

The official data shows that the kingdom has six factories producing gold and silver with an investment volume exceeding SR7 billion ($1.86 billion).

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has so far issued 477 gold ore detection licences.

