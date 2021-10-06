Saudi Arabia’s gold reserves estimated at 323 tonnes
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has huge underground gold reserves estimated at 323.7 tonnes, Arab News reported.
The official data shows that the kingdom has six factories producing gold and silver with an investment volume exceeding SR7 billion ($1.86 billion).
The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has so far issued 477 gold ore detection licences.
Read More
Saudi non-oil growth at 7-year high
DUBAI: The easing of pandemic-induced restrictions on business activities and travel has...
BitOasis closes $30 million funding in Series B
DUBAI: BitOasis has wrapped up Series B funding round of $30 million...
Hamid bin Salem named International Chamber of Commerce chairman
DUBAI: Hamid Mohammed bin Salem has been selected as the chairman of...
Expo 2020 Dubai lifts demand for ready-to-move-in properties
DUBAI: Dubai has commenced with all its glory, and visitors have started...
Inflationary pressures easing in MENA region
Inflation is slowing down across MENA countries and should decelerate next year,...