Saudi August industrial production index rises 5.8%

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s industrial index rose by 5.8 per cent from a year ago and 5 per cent from the previous month, Arab News quoted government data, as showing.

The increase in industrial activities resulted from the higher production in mining and quarrying activity, which make up 74.5 per cent for the index, the General Authority for Statistics (Gastat) said.

Mining activities, which include oil production, increased 6.5 per cent during the month. Saudi Arabia increased its oil production from 8.9 million barrels/day in August 2020 to 9.5 million barrels/day in August 2021, Gastat data showed.

Non-oil manufacturing activity, which has 22.5 per cent weight in the general index, increased 13 per cent, compared with July 2021.

Recovery in the electricity and gas supply activity continued for the third month in a row, as it recorded a 4 per cent fall on a year-on-year basis in August, compared with the May low of -13.7 per cent and -6.8 per cent in July this year.