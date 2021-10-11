Saudi August industrial production index rises 5.8%
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s industrial index rose by 5.8 per cent from a year ago and 5 per cent from the previous month, Arab News quoted government data, as showing.
The increase in industrial activities resulted from the higher production in mining and quarrying activity, which make up 74.5 per cent for the index, the General Authority for Statistics (Gastat) said.
Mining activities, which include oil production, increased 6.5 per cent during the month. Saudi Arabia increased its oil production from 8.9 million barrels/day in August 2020 to 9.5 million barrels/day in August 2021, Gastat data showed.
Non-oil manufacturing activity, which has 22.5 per cent weight in the general index, increased 13 per cent, compared with July 2021.
Recovery in the electricity and gas supply activity continued for the third month in a row, as it recorded a 4 per cent fall on a year-on-year basis in August, compared with the May low of -13.7 per cent and -6.8 per cent in July this year.
Read More
Engie’s Saudi CEO sees thousands of new hires
RIYADH: The chief executive of ENGIE in Saudi Arabia says that the...
Saudi Arabia aims to be among 15 top global economies with $7 trillion plan
RIYADH/JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said that the...
Pakistan, Iran discuss strengthening of bilateral relations
ISLAMABAD: The members of the Iran-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group discussed the strengthening...
Punjab chief minister, LCCI team discuss problems of businessmen
LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Mian Nouman Kabir, senior...
FPCCI mourns Dr Qadeer’s demise
KARACHI: The entire business, industry and trade community of Pakistan is mourning...