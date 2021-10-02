Saudi budget plans show commitment to fiscal improvements: Moody’s

Web DeskWeb Editor

02nd Oct, 2021. 11:43 am

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s spending plan as announced in its pre-budget statement is a positive development for the credit rating of the kingdom, Arab News quoted rating agency Moody’s, as saying.

“The 2022 pre-budget statement confirmed the government’s plans for further spending cuts during 2022-23, in line with the previously published Fiscal Balance Programme. This is credit positive as it underscores the commitment to spending restraint despite significant upward revisions to revenue projections amid higher oil prices,”said Alexander Perjessy, VP-Senior Analyst at Moody’s.

“Further, the government’s preliminary fiscal estimates for the current year indicate that spending overruns relative to budgeted amounts continue to decline,” he added in an emailed comment.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

5 mins ago
Saudi Arabia targets 90,100 jobs for nationals

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Finance is working to raise employment localisation...
8 mins ago
Saudi Arabia predicts budget surpluses from 2023

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is forecasting budget surpluses from 2023 as the economy...
12 mins ago
Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 records 8,000 visitors on opening day

DUBAI: As thousands descended to the expo site on the first day,...
18 mins ago
Russian electric vehicle charger manufacturer debuts in UAE

DUBAI: L-Charge, the Russian-based manufacturer of innovative charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, will...
22 mins ago
GCC’s GDP growth to soar next year

DUBAI: The GCC countries’ GDP growth will more than double next year,...
24 mins ago
AGP asked for steps to end irregularities

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has asked Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP)...