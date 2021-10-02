Saudi budget plans show commitment to fiscal improvements: Moody’s
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s spending plan as announced in its pre-budget statement is a positive development for the credit rating of the kingdom, Arab News quoted rating agency Moody’s, as saying.
“The 2022 pre-budget statement confirmed the government’s plans for further spending cuts during 2022-23, in line with the previously published Fiscal Balance Programme. This is credit positive as it underscores the commitment to spending restraint despite significant upward revisions to revenue projections amid higher oil prices,”said Alexander Perjessy, VP-Senior Analyst at Moody’s.
“Further, the government’s preliminary fiscal estimates for the current year indicate that spending overruns relative to budgeted amounts continue to decline,” he added in an emailed comment.
Read More
Saudi Arabia targets 90,100 jobs for nationals
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Finance is working to raise employment localisation...
Saudi Arabia predicts budget surpluses from 2023
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is forecasting budget surpluses from 2023 as the economy...
Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 records 8,000 visitors on opening day
DUBAI: As thousands descended to the expo site on the first day,...
Russian electric vehicle charger manufacturer debuts in UAE
DUBAI: L-Charge, the Russian-based manufacturer of innovative charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, will...
GCC’s GDP growth to soar next year
DUBAI: The GCC countries’ GDP growth will more than double next year,...