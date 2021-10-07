Saudi sukuk market sees four special deals worth $15 million
RIYADH: Four special deals were completed in the Saudi Sukuk and bond market on Wednesday, with a total value of SR56.17 million ($14.9 million), Arab News reported.
The special deals are orders executed when a seller and a buyer agree to trade specific securities at a specific price to comply with the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) controls and the regulations issued by the relevant Capital Market Authority, according to Tadawul.
The special deals do not affect the price of the last deal, the highest or lowest price of the instrument, the opening or closing price, the market index, or the sector indices.
