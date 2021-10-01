Saudis unemployment rate hits lowest since 2016

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate fell to the lowest level since at least the second quarter of 2016, even as more men are finding jobs in the economy than women.

Unemployment rate of Saudis has decreased to 11.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2021, on the back of ongoing government efforts to boost local employment in the private sector.

According to the estimates of the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) based on the Labour Force Survey, the unemployment rate of the total working age Saudi population decreased from 11.7 per cent during the first quarter of 2021.

Unemployment rate among Saudi men went down noticeably by 1.1 percentage point to 6.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2021 from 7.2 per cent in the previous quarter.

The same indicator for Saudi women increased by 1.1 percentage point to 22.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2021 from 21.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2021.