Shan Masood's sister passes away, criketeres offer their condolences

Shan Masood’s sister passes away, cricketers offer their condolences

Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood’s sister Meesha passes away on Saturday. Former and current players offer their condolences to Shan.

Shan Masood took it to Twitter where he shared her sister’s photo with a heartfelt note about her demise.

Meeshu you were the most precious thing in my life and I did not even get to say goodbye, I will miss you so much but I know God has taken you to a better place. Please pray for my sister’s departed soul 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/1AFHad7red — Shan Masood (@shani_official) October 3, 2021

In the tweet, he acknowledged his sister as “the most precious thing in my life” and regretted that he never got to say goodbye to her.

“I will miss you so much but I know God has taken you to a better place. Please pray for my sister’s departed soul,” he added.

Former Pakistan cricketer and Balochistan coach Faisal Iqbal tweeted his condolences.

إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

Very sorry for your loss condolences to you and family. May her soul Rest in peace. — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) October 3, 2021

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja prayed for God to give strength to Masood and his family to bear the loss.

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

I’m so sorry to hear about Mishu buddy.. .. Allah pak maghfirat fermaye .. Aur tujhey aur puri family ko sabr dey Aameen… — Rameez Raja (@rameezraja_jr) October 3, 2021

All-rounder Anwar Ali offered his condolences as well.

Allah Pak Maghfirat Farmain Or Ap Logo Ko Sabar Day Ameen 🤲 — Anwar Ali Khan (@realanwarali48) October 3, 2021

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and opening batsman Abid Ali both condoled Meeshu’s demise.

Allah tala magfirat farmaye aur jannat me Aala maqam ata farmaye in shaa alllah aameen — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) October 3, 2021

Earlier in an interview with ESPNcricinfo, he had spoken about his sister’s treatment.

He had revealed that Meeshu had a rare chromosomal issue that had severely hampered her development.