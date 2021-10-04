Shan Masood’s sister passes away, criketeres offer their condolences
Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood’s sister Meesha passes away on Saturday. Former and current players offer their condolences to Shan.
Shan Masood took it to Twitter where he shared her sister’s photo with a heartfelt note about her demise.
Meeshu you were the most precious thing in my life and I did not even get to say goodbye, I will miss you so much but I know God has taken you to a better place. Please pray for my sister’s departed soul 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/1AFHad7red
— Shan Masood (@shani_official) October 3, 2021
In the tweet, he acknowledged his sister as “the most precious thing in my life” and regretted that he never got to say goodbye to her.
“I will miss you so much but I know God has taken you to a better place. Please pray for my sister’s departed soul,” he added.
Former Pakistan cricketer and Balochistan coach Faisal Iqbal tweeted his condolences.
إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ
Very sorry for your loss condolences to you and family. May her soul Rest in peace.
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) October 3, 2021
PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja prayed for God to give strength to Masood and his family to bear the loss.
إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ
I’m so sorry to hear about Mishu buddy.. .. Allah pak maghfirat fermaye .. Aur tujhey aur puri family ko sabr dey Aameen…
— Rameez Raja (@rameezraja_jr) October 3, 2021
All-rounder Anwar Ali offered his condolences as well.
Allah Pak Maghfirat Farmain Or Ap Logo Ko Sabar Day Ameen 🤲
— Anwar Ali Khan (@realanwarali48) October 3, 2021
Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and opening batsman Abid Ali both condoled Meeshu’s demise.
Allah tala magfirat farmaye aur jannat me Aala maqam ata farmaye in shaa alllah aameen
— Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) October 3, 2021
Earlier in an interview with ESPNcricinfo, he had spoken about his sister’s treatment.
He had revealed that Meeshu had a rare chromosomal issue that had severely hampered her development.
“I don’t think there’s a lot of awareness in Pakistan about children like my sister,” Masood had said. “She’s a special child. Her physical development is completely fine. She’s 30 years old, but mentally she hasn’t developed one bit,” he had said.
“She’s like a newborn child. She couldn’t get a dependent visa, she couldn’t fly to England and live with my parents, so my parents were quite divided in that my mother had to keep going back and forth and my dad was running two houses at once, just to make sure my sister was fine. I just hope she realizes what we do and that it makes her proud as well,” he had said.
