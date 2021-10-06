Sindh eager to set up SEZs for boosting economy

Web Desk BOL News

06th Oct, 2021. 10:40 am

KARACHI: Sindh is eager to provide all kinds of technical support to set up Special Economic Zones (SEZs) of other provinces in the larger interest of scaling up the national economy, an official said.

“Sindh is also willing to cooperate with other provinces in providing all kinds of technical assistance to establish SEZs and to develop the country,” Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Investment and Public Private Partnership projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said.

Talking to a delegation of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, led by Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, he said it is a matter of fact that Karachi is a financial and industrial hub of the country and Sindh is leading other provinces in terms of establishing Special Economic Zones (SEZs), education city and such other projects, as well.

“It is the need of the hour to work together for the progress of the country,” Qamar said.

Sindh has taken many initiatives to facilitate investors and industrialists to establish industries in the province and to boost the economy of the province, he said.

He briefed the delegation about the measures taken by the Sindh government for promoting industrial development and also offered all kinds of assistance to the delegation.

The members of the delegation showed keen interest in SEZs of Sindh and thanked Qamar for his cooperation.

Special Assistant to KP CM on Finance, Industries, Commerce and Investment Abdul Kareem Tordher, Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Abrar Shaikh and other officers were also present on the occasion.

