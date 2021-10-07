Sindh govt ‘beautifying’ Manora beach: Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab shared on Thursday that the Sindh government is beautifying Manora beach for the people of the province.

“The project is being built by the Sindh government so that the citizens of Karachi, who love the sea can come here and enjoy,” the administrator said while visiting the Manora beach. He was accompanied by Karachi Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi and concerned officers.

Reviewing the ongoing development works in Manora, the administrator said that the structure of the beach is being designed in such a way that citizens can easily enjoy the sea.

“Those who love the sea can come here and enjoy the atmosphere,” he said. Canopy-style chairs are also being installed for citizens to sit so that they can enjoy the beach with their families in a safe environment, he added.

Wahab said that a food court is also being constructed on the shores for the convenience of the people and assured everyone that healthy food will be available.

“All the work is going on at a fast pace and it will be completed in the next 10 to 12 days,” he shared.