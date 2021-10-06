Sindh LG dept promises resettlement of Gujjar Nullah affectees ‘as soon as possible’

KARACHI: A meeting held here of the Sindh local government department has decided to make serious efforts for the resettlement of residents displaced by the Gujjar Nullah anti-encroachment drive, a press release issued on Wednesday says.

Sindh Secretary Local Government Najam Ahmad Shah said that serious steps should be taken for the resettlement and accommodation of Gujjar Nullah victims. He said that a comprehensive report should be prepared identifying all the available resources regarding the accommodation and resettlement of all the victims of Gujjar Nullah and formal action should be initiated without any delay.

He was told that a site had to be selected for resettlement of 6,500 affectees. The secretary said that a detailed survey of the available lands should be conducted on an emergency basis and special care should be taken to ensure that all the basic necessities of life including water, electricity and gas should be available before resettling all the affectees. Mr Shah said that the complete number and data of the affectees be re-verified from the office of the commissioner Karachi.

On behalf of the participants, it was suggested that Malir Development Authority (MDA) would be a suitable area for the resettlement of the affectees as MDA is relatively dense and near compared to other available places.

Mr Shah said that PC1 of the resettlement project should be prepared as soon as possible to ensure the resettlement of the people and the draft should be kept free from any kind of exaggeration and unnecessary details. He also directed the MD Malir Development Authority and MD Lyari Development Authority to conduct a joint survey and brief about the ground realities.

He added that early resettlement and rehabilitation of Gujjar Nullah victims is the top priority of the Sindh government and all resources are being utilized to achieve this goal.