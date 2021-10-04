Skilled manpower key to socioeconomic uplift: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said that skilled manpower was important to meet the needs of the industrial sector and to put the country on the path of socioeconomic development.

Chairing a meeting of the Advisory Council of the National Skills University (NSU), he said, the provision of skills by universities and training institutes could significantly help generate employment opportunities in the country.

The president stressed the need for establishing linkages and partnerships between NSU and the industrial sector, saying that collaboration was critical in imparting marketable skills and creating employment opportunities for the youth.

The industrial sector in the country was facing a shortage of skilled workforce, he said and urged the NSU and other technical training institutes to produce employable graduates as per the requirements of the market.

President Alvi emphasised on raising awareness about the training and skill development programmes being offered by the university.

NSU vice chancellor Dr Muhammad Mukhtar briefed the meeting about the role of the institution in imparting skill-based and technical education.

The Advisory Council would help provide inputs to the NSU academic programmes to ensure that the training and skills courses, and educational programmes were linked to the demands and needs of the industry, he said.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, NSU vice chancellor Dr Muhammad Mukhtar and members of the Advisory Council were present on the occasion.