SSGC organises 17 e-Kachehri sessions in September

KARACHI: As part of its continued efforts to adhere to the directives of PMDU for organising Khuli Kachehris (both online and in person), focused to eliminate the causes of concerns of its valued customers, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) organised 17 e-Kachehri sessions in Sindh and Balochistan, a statement said.

The main session was chaired by SSGC managing director Imran Maniar; whereby, he listened to the problems of the customers and assured them of their timely resolution.

Maniar shared with the customers that SSGC highly values its customers and satisfying them is the company’s primary responsibility.

He directed his team to ensure that no customer returns disappointed from the organisation and that all complaints are resolved in the earliest possible time.

In addition to the main Kachehri, several other Kachehris were also organised in SSGC’s regional, zonal and sub-zonal offices to ensure that customers from across Sindh and Balochistan have the opportunity to call and register their complaints with the company’s senior management.

More such sessions would continue to unfold in the future, as well, ensuring that all customers leave happy and satisfied with the service provided by SSGC.