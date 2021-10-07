Startled horse runs away with the groom as the crackers bursts

Most north Indian weddings are incomplete without baaratis dancing their hearts out and blowing firecrackers. However, one such celebration ruined a recent wedding in Rajasthan when the horse was scared by the crackers and bolted with the groom! The incident’s video has gone viral, with netizens laughing out loud.

According to reports, the incident was caught on video in Rampura village, Nasirabad town, Ajmer district.

The groom’s side was preparing for the parade when the horse was fed in the traditional manner. Someone was spotted popping a cracker very close to the animal during the event, startling it.

Suddenly, the mare broke free and bolted, dragging the groom with her! The horse’s owner was seen on video running behind it, attempting to control it, but failing.

According to local sources, the frightened animal raced roughly 4 kilometers before being caught and rescued by members of the groom’s family.

Fortunately, neither the man nor the animal was injured, and the groom resumed his baarat for Jaipur after a short period.

Although many people thought the video was humorous when it first went viral, others worried that it could have ended horribly. Many people also recommended people not to bother animals with crackers or loud music because it irritates them.