Startled horse runs away with the groom as the crackers bursts
Most north Indian weddings are incomplete without baaratis dancing their hearts out and blowing firecrackers. However, one such celebration ruined a recent wedding in Rajasthan when the horse was scared by the crackers and bolted with the groom! The incident’s video has gone viral, with netizens laughing out loud.
According to reports, the incident was caught on video in Rampura village, Nasirabad town, Ajmer district.
The groom’s side was preparing for the parade when the horse was fed in the traditional manner. Someone was spotted popping a cracker very close to the animal during the event, startling it.
Suddenly, the mare broke free and bolted, dragging the groom with her! The horse’s owner was seen on video running behind it, attempting to control it, but failing.
According to local sources, the frightened animal raced roughly 4 kilometers before being caught and rescued by members of the groom’s family.
Fortunately, neither the man nor the animal was injured, and the groom resumed his baarat for Jaipur after a short period.
Although many people thought the video was humorous when it first went viral, others worried that it could have ended horribly. Many people also recommended people not to bother animals with crackers or loud music because it irritates them.
Also Read
Read More
Have you ever seen Insects like gold ornaments?
Golden tortoise beetles are often found in morning glory, where they look...
A small island in Corsica made from oyster shells
To the east, near the British Virgin Islands, is a place called...
The imprisoned man became a billionaire
The city of Simi Valley, California, has reached a $21 million settlement...
You can’t take your eyes off Zareen Khan’s new photos
Zarine Khan is an Indian model and actress best known for her...
Alizeh Shah and Muneeb Butt latest photoshoot will leave you amazed
Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on...