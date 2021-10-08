State Bank launches dedicated landing webpage

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday launched a dedicated landing webpage, https://www.sbp.org.pk/hcf/index.html, on promoting housing and construction finance on its website.

The page contains extensive information on housing and construction finance and Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG), government’s flagship markup subsidy scheme for affordable and the low-cost housing finance.

The webpage provides information on various measures taken by the central bank to promote housing and construction finance such as the issuance of separate prudential regulations for housing finance, establishment of a high-level steering committee, allocation of mandatory targets for housing and construction finance, incentives and penalties and market facilitation.

Moreover, a dedicated webpage for MPMG, https://www.sbp.org.pk/MPMG/index.html, is also available to facilitate the potential applicants who intend to avail housing finance under MPMG.

The MPMG page covers information about the scheme comprehensively, including eligibility criteria, tenor of the loan, maximum amount of loan, markup rates to be charged, maximum list of documents required and subsidy being provided by the government.

Through this page, the potential applicants can also access websites of participating banks directly; wherein, the loan application forms under various categories are available.

An installment repayment schedule of the loans and an instalment calculator are also available on this webpage.

The webpage also shares monthly data of the housing and construction finance extended by the banks. The progress made under MPMG in terms of the latest statistics, including data of amount applied, approved and disbursed under MPMG on a monthly basis is also available on the MPMG webpage.

The visitors will also be able to view the testimonials of the actual borrowers who have availed subsidised housing finance under MPMG by visiting the website.

It is expected that this dedicated webpage will facilitate the visitors by providing them actionable information, guidance, and support they require for easy access to financing under MPMG.