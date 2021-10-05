Strange new species of dinosaur had armour unlike anything seen before
U.S.A. experts have announced the discovery of a new species of dinosaur with an eagle-like beak, which was found about 80 million years ago and became extinct about 65 million years ago.
After discovery and final identification, the dinosaur was named Aquilarhinus palimentus.
According to media reports, the remains of this dinosaur were found in the Big Band National Park in Texas in 1980 and it was considered to be a species of dinosaur already discovered.
When the fossils were re-examined with the help of the latest and most sensitive instruments, they were found to be so different that they did not resemble any of the dinosaurs discovered so far. Its skull is in a very complete state with an eagle-like beak, while the lower jaw is quite wide.
The lower and upper parts of the beak look like two broad beaks. Many beaked dinosaurs have been discovered in the past, and their remains have been analyzed to show that there were many species of this type of dinosaur.
