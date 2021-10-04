Strict action against hoarders ordered in Punjab
LAHORE: Punjab chief secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the divisional commissioners to expedite campaigns against profiteers and hoarders.
Chairing a meeting to review the price control measures at the Civil Secretariat, he said mere fines were not enough and stern action should be a lesson for the hoarders.
The chief secretary said those fleecing people by creating an artificial shortage of the commodities would be dealt with iron hands.
He directed the officers to sell the items recovered from the hoarders in the market. He also issued instructions to address the causes of high prices of vegetables in Sialkot and Okara and to ensure the availability of flour at the officially fixed price in Faisalabad.
The biggest problem of the common man is the price-hike, he said, adding that the government officers would have to perform their duties more efficiently to overcome this issue.
The prices could be brought down by improving the system of agricultural markets, he said.
The Punjab chief secretary was briefed by all the divisional commissioners regarding the price control measures.
Read More
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 4th October 2021
Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (4th October 2021) today 24 Carat is...
SBP urged to intervene in market to curb dollar flight
LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the State...
Tevta chairman, minister discuss to provide jobs
LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) chairman Ali Salman Siddique...
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 4th October 2021
Karachi: Check the latest 1 bitcoin to Pakistani rupee. Today 1 Bitcoin...
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR on, 4th October 2021
Karachi: Today GBP to PKR (British Pound Rate in Pakistan Rupee) –...