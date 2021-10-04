Strict action against hoarders ordered in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab chief secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the divisional commissioners to expedite campaigns against profiteers and hoarders.

Chairing a meeting to review the price control measures at the Civil Secretariat, he said mere fines were not enough and stern action should be a lesson for the hoarders.

The chief secretary said those fleecing people by creating an artificial shortage of the commodities would be dealt with iron hands.

He directed the officers to sell the items recovered from the hoarders in the market. He also issued instructions to address the causes of high prices of vegetables in Sialkot and Okara and to ensure the availability of flour at the officially fixed price in Faisalabad.

The biggest problem of the common man is the price-hike, he said, adding that the government officers would have to perform their duties more efficiently to overcome this issue.

The prices could be brought down by improving the system of agricultural markets, he said.

The Punjab chief secretary was briefed by all the divisional commissioners regarding the price control measures.