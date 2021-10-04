T20 Wolrd Cup: 70% spectators allowed during the ICC event

T20 World Cup: 70% spectators allowed during the ICC event

During the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 70% of spectators will be allowed, the organizers said. However, following a storm, circumstances in Oman, where the preliminary rounds are scheduled to be held, are still being examined.

Tropical Cyclone Shaheen hit coastal areas of Oman, including the capital city Muscat, just a week before the preliminary matches are scheduled to begin on October 10.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Sunday that 3,000 supporters would be accommodated at Al Amerat stadium in Muscat, despite the cyclone flooding streets in the Omani city, forcing evacuations from coastal districts, and delaying flights in and out of the country.

The 16-team tournament was moved to the Gulf states due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in India, but the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is still hosting the event.

The BCCI and the ICC, according to the ICC, worked closely with the host authorities to ensure that fans are welcomed in a safe environment and that COVID-19 protocols are followed at all sites.

“The T20 World Cup is the largest sporting event to be held in the region and it will be the biggest global cricket event since the pandemic with fans in stadia,” the ICC said.

“In the UAE all venues will be operating at approximately 70% of maximum seated capacity, whilst Abu Dhabi has also introduced new socially distanced ‘pods’ of a maximum of 4 spectators on their east and west grass mounds,” it said.