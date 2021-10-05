Tahir Cheema joins Aptma as energy adviser

LAHORE: Tahir Basharat Cheema, former managing director of the Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco), has joined the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) as energy adviser.

Cheema is a qualified engineer and also possesses a Master’s degree in Business Administration. He has worked on various positions in the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), besides managing the affairs of Pepco, energy management for the whole power sector in Pakistan, monitoring of operations of the corporatised entities of Wapda, assisted Aptma chairman in the managerial affairs and operation and maintenance wing of Wapda.

Cheema has also formulated project management techniques for both water and power wings of Wapda, concepts of technical audit, supervised recovery of Wapda receivables, and assisted Wapda’s deputy chairman to salvage the authority.

He has also served IEEEP Pakistan from 2011 to 2014, besides being a member of the board of governors of Pakistan Engineering Council. He has authored over 200 research papers, of which 37 have been published during the last two years.

Cheema was also honoured with the Wapda’s Pride of Performance Shield for 1991 and the APNS Award for Best Public Relations for 2007/08.

As energy adviser in Aptma, Cheema will manage energy-related policy and implementation matters of the member mills and advise them on all sorts of energy-related issues, including electricity and gas.

Aptma chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir, Northern Zone chairman Hamid Zaman and all the Aptma members have widely welcomed Cheema’s induction in the organisation and expressed the hope that his sound professional background would help the export-oriented industry, in general, and the Aptma members, in particular, in resolution of the energy issues of the textile sector.