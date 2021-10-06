“The Battle at Lake Changjin” continues to dominate Chinese box office chart

Xinhua Xinhua

06th Oct, 2021. 02:13 pm

BEIJING: Historical epic “The Battle at Lake Changjin” continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office on Tuesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Wednesday.

Co-directed by Chen Kaige, Hark Tsui and Dante Lam, the film ended its sixth day of screening with over 487 million yuan (about 75.1 million US dollars), bringing its total earnings to almost 2.5 billion yuan.

Set in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) and headlined by Wu Jing and Jackson Yee, the film tells the story of the Chinese People’s Volunteers soldiers fighting bravely under freezing temperatures in a key campaign at Lake Changjin, or Chosin Reservoir.

It was followed by patriotic anthology “My Country, My Parents,” which ranked second with a daily box office of about 126 million yuan.

Domestic children film “Little Canned Man” pocketed 5.85 million yuan on Tuesday, ranking the third.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

9 mins ago
Fans, friends and family attend Umer Sharif's funeral prayers in Karachi

KARACHI: Hundreds made their way to Karachi's Umer Sharif Park on Wednesday...
12 mins ago
The song ‘Ayi Bahar’ marks the return of the band KASHMIR

  Ayi Bahar, a lively and amusing track, marks the return of...
27 mins ago
‘Why do we seek approval from West?’ says Nawazuddin Siddiqui of his Emmy nomination

For his performance in Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui...
29 mins ago
Ayeza Khan serves couple goals with hubby Danish in a recent click

One of the most lovely celebrity couples Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor...
44 mins ago
Lindsay Lohan's new podcast announcement brings joy to her admirers

Lindsay Lohan's followers will soon be able to contact her in real-time...
45 mins ago
Dur-e-Fishan reveals why she feels depressed watching herself on screen

The fresh face of Pakistani showbiz, Dur-e-Fishan is undoubtedly a timeless beauty....