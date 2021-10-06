“The Battle at Lake Changjin” continues to dominate Chinese box office chart

BEIJING: Historical epic “The Battle at Lake Changjin” continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office on Tuesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Wednesday.

Co-directed by Chen Kaige, Hark Tsui and Dante Lam, the film ended its sixth day of screening with over 487 million yuan (about 75.1 million US dollars), bringing its total earnings to almost 2.5 billion yuan.

Set in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) and headlined by Wu Jing and Jackson Yee, the film tells the story of the Chinese People’s Volunteers soldiers fighting bravely under freezing temperatures in a key campaign at Lake Changjin, or Chosin Reservoir.

It was followed by patriotic anthology “My Country, My Parents,” which ranked second with a daily box office of about 126 million yuan.

Domestic children film “Little Canned Man” pocketed 5.85 million yuan on Tuesday, ranking the third.