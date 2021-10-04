The Chinese sniper hits 20 watermelons in 60 seconds

The Chinese sniper and the young man, skilled in playing cards, hit 20 watermelons in 60 seconds with the cards so that the leaves not only got stuck in the watermelon but also cut it easily.

According to media reports, during this time, the Chinese young man performed such a spectacular demonstration of bursting balloons from playing cards that the viewers were compelled to applaud.

People were very impressed by the skill of this Chinese young man and in praise of the young man, the earth and the sky became one.

Many people also came out wanting to learn this art. It should be noted that adventure enthusiasts can learn to cut various items including fruits from the cards after many months of long practice.