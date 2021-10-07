TPL Trakker partners with Habib Metropolitan Bank

KARACHI: TPL Trakker, Pakistan’s leading IoT company for tracking, telematics, mapping, and location-based services, has recently partnered with Habib Metropolitan Bank to offer vehicle tracking solutions to the bank clients, a statement said.

By joining hands with TPL Trakker, a market leader in GPS tracking for about two decades, Habib Metropolitan Bank aims at enhancing its auto finance solutions.

With this collaboration, Habib Metropolitan Bank will be able to offer an added benefit of security on leased vehicles for their auto finance customers.

Moreover, the bank will also utilise TPL Trakker’s IoT platform to control and monitor its entire fleet.

The vehicle tracking solutions provided by TPL Trakker utilise superior technology and comprehensive knowledge for seamless tracking. From geo-fencing to stolen vehicle recovery assistance, there are numerous top-tier specifications that allow the customers to track their cars, as well as recover them in case of any unfortunate events.

To mark the occasion, a signing ceremony was held between Habib Metropolitan Bank and TPL Trakker. Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO of TPL Trakker; Ahsan Mairaj, head of financial institutions of TPL Trakker; Babar Wajid, executive vice president, consumer head of Habib Metropolitan Bank; Adil Ahmed Sethi, product head autos of Habib Metropolitan Bank; Syed Faheem ul Islam, consumer product head, retail banking of Habib Metropolitan Bank; as well as management team members from both companies were present on the occasion.

“The partnership with TPL Trakker will enhance the offering of Habib Metropolitan Bank’s auto finance solutions by providing security and peace of mind to the customers through its reliable surveillance products.” Wajid said.