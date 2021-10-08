UAE to issue multi-tranche bond offering
DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Finance is set to issue a dollar-denominated multi-tranche bond offering for subscription, including medium- and long-term tranches, Arab News reported.
The new bond package includes a 10-year tranche, a 20-year tranche, and a 40-year dual-listed Formosa tranche.
The ministry expects a high demand on the subscription of the UAE’s sovereign bonds from global and regional investors.
“The UAE has adopted a solid and comprehensive approach to economic and social development, which included building a strong credit profile, a solid balance-sheet for the union, and a low level of government debt, which enhanced general economic stability,” Emirati Minister of Finance Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said.
Read More
Gas prices may have peaked but cost hike could hold beyond 2022
Could we see $2 gas in Europe in 2020? That was the...
FedEx Express to invest over $400 million in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: FedEx Express will invest more than SR1.5 billion ($400 million) into...
Gulf’s demand for corporate loans down in 2021
RIYADH: Corporate loan applications dropped this year in the Gulf region, while...
UAE’s new waste-to-energy plant to open in December
RIYADH: The city of Sharjah in the UAE will open its first...
Moody’s raises medium-oil price outlook to $70
Moody’s investors services raises its medium-term oil price range to $50 and...