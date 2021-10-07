Ufone launches helpline for housing finance facility

KARACHI: Pakistani telecom company, Ufone has launched its new state-of-the-art contact centre for Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA) to resolve queries and generate leads for the government of Pakistan’s “Mera Pakistan, Mera Ghar” helpline initiative, which brings affordable housing finance facility for the low-income groups, a statement said.

The contact centre was inaugurated by State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir in Islamabad, in the presence of PTCL and Ufone president and Group CEO Hatem Bamatraf; Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority chairman Lt Gen Anwar Ali Hyder (Retd), Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA) chairman Muhammad Aurangzeb and senior management of the member banks and financial institutions of PBA.

Ufone is providing contact centre services to PBA from two existing centres by disseminating information on the loan process, eligibility criteria etc, besides offering 24/7 query and complaint resolution services to prospective customers.

Sharing his thoughts at the ceremony, Bamatraf said: “We are glad to be a part of this historic initiative for the people of Pakistan. Ufone’s onboarding as the official contact service provider is a testament to the company’s extraordinary track record as a dependable services provider for Pakistan’s business sector. We constantly innovate and modernise our products and services ecosystem to deliver remarkable user experience to our individual and corporate customers.”

“The latest state-of-the-art contact centre facility will further enhance our capacity to respond to queries and complaints to bring a hassle-free banking experience to the low-cost housing beneficiaries,” he added.

The contact centre will provide an additional channel for Ufone to resolve queries and generate leads for the housing finance project and promote its nationwide uptake. The facilities are easily scalable to manage additional facilitation as the need arises.

The facilities feature robust centralised complaints management and leads management systems to help the member banks track every step of the customer journey, besides expediting the processing of the loans.

The Ufone contact centres are strategically located for effective management of traffic for calls from across Pakistan.