UK government must scrap its existing travel policy says WTTC

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, the UK government should abandon its current travel strategy in order to aid economic recovery (WTTC).

The organization claims that a lack of international cooperation, significant travel restrictions, and lower vaccination rates in some parts of the world have impeded the sector’s recovery, which is still in effect in many parts of the world.

The tourist sector contributed about $9.2 trillion to the global economy in 2019, but the pandemic brought the sector to a near-complete halt in 2020.

This resulted in a 49% drop in value, amounting to a staggering loss of nearly USD $4.5 trillion.

While tourism is expected to contribute a modest 30% year-on-year rise to the global economy in 2021, this will only amount to USD $1.4 trillion and will be mostly driven by domestic spending.

On behalf of WTTC, Oxford Economics undertook economic modeling and estimated a baseline scenario based on current global vaccination rollout, consumer confidence, and loosened travel restrictions in some parts of the world.

According to the study, at the present rate of recovery, tourism’s contribution to the global economy might increase by 32 percent in 2022.

According to the WTTC, both consumers and tourist firms have lost faith in the system.

It criticizes the continual chopping and changing of nations, which generates confusion and mainly favors an unregulated industry of expensive test suppliers.

According to the worldwide tourism body, the 51st modification disclosed today has made planning for most firms and vacationers nearly difficult.

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) believes the time has come to end these disruptive updates and let all fully vaccinated people travel freely again – unless they are visiting a red-list nation.