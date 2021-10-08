UK to accept NADRA Covid-19 vaccination certificates from Oct 11, confirms envoy

ISLAMABAD: Travellers from Pakistan with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Covid-19 vaccination certificates will no longer need to go into self-isolation from October 11.

“From October 11, passengers arriving from Pakistan with full UK-approved vaccine will only need to take a day 2 test in England. No self-isolation, using their NADRA certificates,” United Kingdom (UK) High Commissioner to Pakistan, Christian Turner, announced in a tweet on Friday.

47 countries, territories removed from UK red list

In the latest travel advisory, the UK government announced that from October 11, the red list will reduce to seven countries, and proof of vaccination will be recognised from 37 new countries and territories, including Pakistan, India, South Africa and Turkey.

The passengers returning to England from these destinations will also not be required to enter hotel quarantine.

Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela are the seven countries still on the red list.

“Eligible travellers vaccinated in over 37 new countries and territories, including Pakistan, will also be treated the same as returning fully vaccinated UK residents, so long as they have not visited a red list territory in the 10 days before arriving in England,” according to the UK government.

The UK, currently, is accepting Astra-Zeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines from travellers. However, Chinese vaccines will still not be acceptable.

The new UK travel policy will make travelling simple for people who wish to travel to a larger number of countries and regions.

Passengers who are not eligible travellers with an authorised vaccine arriving from the rest of the world destination must still take a pre-departure test, a day 2, and day 8 test and complete 10 days self-isolation.