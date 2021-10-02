Umar Sharif’s death: Pakistani cricket community mourns the loss of a great entertainer

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

02nd Oct, 2021. 05:23 pm
Umar Sharif death: Pakistani cricket community mourns the loss

Veteran comedian Umer Sharif passed away today in Germany due to his critical health condition while he was on his way to the United States on Saturday for his treatment. Pakistan’s cricket community expressed its sorrow at the death in Germany of iconic comedian Umar Sharif.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi praised the renowned actor’s contributions.

Shahid Afridi wrote on Twitter, “Rest in peace Umer Sharif sb. Thank you for your invaluable services for Pakistan and for making us laugh with your eternal comedy over the years. You’ll be missed forever!”

Ramiz Raja wrote on tweeter, “One of the finest in his field, his wit and humor were legendary. We will miss him more in today’s world that’s mired in pessimism.”

The former fast bowler Shoaib Akhter said, “Legendary Umer Sharif Sahab passed away. I have no words to express my sorrow [and] sadness. He has spread so much happiness [and] laughter in his lifetime to be remembered forever.”

Shadab Khan, a well-known cricketer, expressed his sadness over the death of Umer Sharif, calling him a “genuine Pakistani hero.”

According to Shadab Khan, “Umar Sharif Sahab put smiles on our faces and made us laugh.”

During a stopover in Germany, the legendary artist had contracted pneumonia. He passed away today at a local hospital in Germany at 66. Earlier, the Sindh government had also sanctioned a grant of Rs40 million for the treatment of the legendary artist.

Journalist Waseem Badami was one of the first few people to tweet about the news. Ambassador of Pakistan in Germany, Dr. Mohammad Faisal later also confirmed the sad news.

Here’s how Sharif’s other fans and friends paid tribute to the ‘King of Comedy’.

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

33 mins ago
Occupied Kashmir beekeepers head southward for warmth, honey and cash

PATHANKOT: As the winter months near, beekeepers of occupied Kashmiri like Abid...
2 hours ago
Fans and friends pay tributes to the 'King of Comedy'

KARACHI: Pakistan is in a state of shock after the news of...
2 hours ago
French media exposes Indian fake news about Pakistan

A French TV channel has exposed Indian media's fake news regarding the...
3 hours ago
Veteran comedian Umer Sharif passes away in Germany

KARACHI: Renowned comedian Umer Sharif has passed away at a local hospital...
4 hours ago
'Shaheen' moves further away from Karachi

KARACHI: Severe cyclonic storm “Shaheen” in North Arabian Sea has moved further...
4 hours ago
Covid-19 claims 46 more lives across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic claimed 46 more lives across the country in...