Umar Sharif death: Pakistani cricket community mourns the loss

Umar Sharif’s death: Pakistani cricket community mourns the loss of a great entertainer

Veteran comedian Umer Sharif passed away today in Germany due to his critical health condition while he was on his way to the United States on Saturday for his treatment. Pakistan’s cricket community expressed its sorrow at the death in Germany of iconic comedian Umar Sharif.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi praised the renowned actor’s contributions.

Shahid Afridi wrote on Twitter, “Rest in peace Umer Sharif sb. Thank you for your invaluable services for Pakistan and for making us laugh with your eternal comedy over the years. You’ll be missed forever!”

Ramiz Raja wrote on tweeter, “One of the finest in his field, his wit and humor were legendary. We will miss him more in today’s world that’s mired in pessimism.”

لوگوں کو ہنسانا دنیا کا مشکل ترین کام ہے لیکن عمر شریف نے یہ کام خوب مہارت سے کیا۔۔ میں نے ہمیشہ انکی کامیڈی انجوائے کی۔ انکے پاس بے پناہ ہنر تھا، وہ بولتے تو کوئی انکو میچ نہ کر پاتا۔ سب کو ہنسانے والا، سب کو رلا گیا۔۔ ہم سب انکے جدا ہونے پر غمگین ہیں۔ اللہ مغفرت کرے آمین — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 2, 2021

The former fast bowler Shoaib Akhter said, “Legendary Umer Sharif Sahab passed away. I have no words to express my sorrow [and] sadness. He has spread so much happiness [and] laughter in his lifetime to be remembered forever.”

Shadab Khan, a well-known cricketer, expressed his sadness over the death of Umer Sharif, calling him a “genuine Pakistani hero.”

According to Shadab Khan, “Umar Sharif Sahab put smiles on our faces and made us laugh.”

During a stopover in Germany, the legendary artist had contracted pneumonia. He passed away today at a local hospital in Germany at 66. Earlier, the Sindh government had also sanctioned a grant of Rs40 million for the treatment of the legendary artist.

Journalist Waseem Badami was one of the first few people to tweet about the news. Ambassador of Pakistan in Germany, Dr. Mohammad Faisal later also confirmed the sad news.

Here’s how Sharif’s other fans and friends paid tribute to the ‘King of Comedy’.

With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr. Umer Sharif has passed away. In #Germany. Our deepest condolences to hie family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) October 2, 2021

Alvida legend 🙏may your soul Rest In Peace 🙏🙏🙏 #UmerShareef pic.twitter.com/ks4vS4rdL0 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) October 2, 2021