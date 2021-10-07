US discloses size of nuclear stockpile
WASHINGTON: The US State Department has disclosed the number of nuclear weapons in the country’s stockpile.
A report issued on Tuesday showed that the US stockpile consisted of 3,750 nuclear warheads as of September 2020.
The stockpile includes both “active” and “inactive” warheads, the report noted, adding that some 2,000 additional warheads are currently retired and awaiting dismantlement.
The disclosure, the first time in four years, reversed a policy introduced by the previous administration to classify the size of the nuclear stockpile.
The United States and Russia possess most of the world’s nuclear weapons.
According to the latest data by the Federation of American Scientists, a Washington, DC-based think tank, over 90 percent of global nuclear warheads are owned by the two countries.
Read More
Dubai’s real estate transactions exceed Dh100 billion-mark
DUBAI: Real estate transactions in Dubai crossed the Dh100 billion-mark in September...
The UK records another 39,851 coronavirus cases
LONDON - Another 39,851 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19,...
Canada mandates Covid vaccine for travelers, federal workers
OTTAWA - Canada's federal bureaucrats, police, and soldiers, as well as domestic air...
Duo wins Nobel Chemistry Prize for work on catalysts
STOCKHOLM, Oct 6, 2021 (AFP) - Germany's Benjamin List and US-based David MacMillan...
IMF projects global inflation nearing peak, stabilising next year
WASHINGTON: The current inflation spike hitting countries across the world will peak...