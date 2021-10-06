US senators call on Biden to expel Russian diplomats over embassy dispute

Xinhua Xinhua

06th Oct, 2021. 12:12 pm
Joe Biden Virtual climate summit

WASHINGTON: Democratic and Republican senators called on President Joe Biden to expel Russian diplomats if Moscow does not issue more visas to US diplomats.

17 bipartisan senators, including leaders of the Senate Intelligence and Foreign Relations committees, wrote in a letter to Biden on Monday that there are over 400 Russian diplomats in the United States but only about 100 US diplomats in Russia.

“This disproportionality in diplomatic representation is unacceptable,” said the letter. “Accordingly, Russia must issue enough visas to approach parity between the number of American diplomats serving in Russia and the number of Russian diplomats serving in the United States.”

“If such action is not taken, we urge you to begin expelling Russian diplomats, to bring the US diplomatic presence to parity,” it added.

According to the letter, Russia counted local staff at US Embassy in Moscow as “American diplomats,” a characterisation that the United States accepted across multiple administrations.

The US State Department said in late July that it had laid off 182 local employees and dozens of contractors at US diplomatic facilities in Russia as requested by Moscow.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier this year announced a complete ban on US diplomatic missions from hiring citizens of Russia or third countries to administrative and technical posts in response to US sanctions and expulsion of Russian diplomats.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

19 mins ago
6.0-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Iwate Prefecture

TOKYO: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 on Wednesday struck off...
1 hour ago
Chinese envoy rejects US accusations at UN debate

UNITED NATIONS: In exercising the right of reply at the General Debate...
2 hours ago
UN report warns of global water crisis amid climate change

GENEVA: More than five billion people could have difficulty accessing water in...
12 hours ago
British envoy in Kabul as Taliban seek to break isolation

KABUL, Oct 5, 2021 (AFP) - A top British envoy held talks with...
15 hours ago
World leaders scramble to limit 'Pandora Papers' damage

NEW YORK, (AFP) - Governments moved Monday to limit the fallout from...
16 hours ago
US trade gap yawns wider as imports outpace exports in August

WASHINGTON: The US trade deficit rose in August with imports overwhelming exports,...