Vacation home in Australia clings to cliff
Instead of building a house on a hill, a construction company in Australia designed a five-story house hanging from the top of a mountain, called a calf house.
According to media reports, the entrance to the house is from the top of the mountain while glass has been installed on all three sides of the house which will provide a beautiful view of the sea.
The company has not announced a date for its construction, yet those interested in buying a home are showing keen interest.
