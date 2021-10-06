Dr Azra directs vaccination teams to coordinate on measles drive

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho advised the vaccination teams deployed for the measles drive to coordinate with the provincial education department as they can help them provide a list of schools and their focal persons.

Dr Pechuho suggested this while chairing a provincial steering committee meeting on the vaccination campaign against measles and rubella. The meeting was attended by provincial health secretary Dr Kazim Jatoi, representatives of the education department and the World Health Organisation.

The minister urged the committee to work towards social mobilisation and provide a clear timeline for the vaccination drive.

The committee was informed that the information, education, and communication (IEC) material for orienting teachers, parents, and the community will be ready by October 15.

The health minister assured the participants that law enforcement will be present at the fixed sites of the measles vaccination camps. She added that police will also accompany the teams during their door-to-door visits.