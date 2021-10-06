Dr Azra directs vaccination teams to coordinate on measles drive

Staff Reporter BOL News

06th Oct, 2021. 07:49 pm
Health

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho advised the vaccination teams deployed for the measles drive to coordinate with the provincial education department as they can help them provide a list of schools and their focal persons.

Dr Pechuho suggested this while chairing a provincial steering committee meeting on the vaccination campaign against measles and rubella. The meeting was attended by provincial health secretary Dr Kazim Jatoi, representatives of the education department and the World Health Organisation.

The minister urged the committee to work towards social mobilisation and provide a clear timeline for the vaccination drive.

The committee was informed that the information, education, and communication (IEC) material for orienting teachers, parents, and the community will be ready by October 15.

The health minister assured the participants that law enforcement will be present at the fixed sites of the measles vaccination camps. She added that police will also accompany the teams during their door-to-door visits.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

1 day ago
Science seeks ancient plants to save favourite foods

From a bowl of rice to a cup of coffee, experts say...
1 day ago
Pakistan confirms 1,308 new Covid-19 cases, 54 deaths

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday confirmed 1,308...
4 days ago
Pakistan reports an increase in Dengue cases

Peshawar: The dengue cases are constantly increasing in the province of KPK,...
4 days ago
Pakistan reports over 1,600 new coronavirus cases

Pakistan has reported new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours,...
4 days ago
Lithuanian doctors find kilo of screws and nails in man's stomach

VILNIUS: Doctors in Lithuania said on Friday they had removed over a...
1 week ago
Want to live forever? Theoretically, you could, study says

Humans can probably live to at least 130, and possibly well beyond,...