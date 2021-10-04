Viral video: Newlyweds ride an excavator in the village

We’ve seen some pretty incredible creative and dramatic entrances at weddings, including one when the groom skydived to join his baraat. However, a Pakistani couple has made headlines by foregoing all luxuries in favor of a unique vehicle, an excavator.

This Pakistani bride and groom recently decided to have their wedding procession carried out by an excavator. Now, a video of the couple dressed up in bridal gowns and riding an excavator around the Hunza Valley has gone viral.

The newlyweds opted to stand while the operator drove the machine amid loud shouts from the crowd, despite the fact that two sofa seats were installed into the bucket of the vehicle, which was decorated with flowers.

Bride and Groom arrive in their village in an excavator Unique wedding! #wedding Video by Sid Jon #hunza #gojal pic.twitter.com/LccBKtGffj — PAMIR TIMES ® (@pamirtimes) October 1, 2021

When the video went viral, netizens were both amused and concerned. Many people were perplexed as to why the couple chose this form of transportation, while others voiced worry for their safety.

One individual responded to a journalist’s post by claiming that the groom was an operator and that the bride was merely honoring his job.

Tanveer, it is my village. The boy is the driver of this dozer and the girl is honouring the profession of her husband. I liked the idea that an educated lady must respect and accept the profession of her husband and should not look down upon the profession of her husband. — Zahid Hussain (@zahidfouji) October 2, 2021

That looks fun 😃 — Sa'ad Mohamed سعد محمد (@DesiMountaineer) October 1, 2021

This guy must be a "Civil Engineer " surely 😁 — Amir Hussain (@Iam_amir86) October 1, 2021

Uniquely stupid — Haris Awan (@harisaw25244476) October 2, 2021

I understand we all crave for attention at some point in our lives but this is different level. What's next? Dulha dulhan dropping from heli? https://t.co/fsr80K55xj — Mutton Chops (@Chill_e_illahi) October 1, 2021