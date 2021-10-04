Viral video: Newlyweds ride an excavator in the village

04th Oct, 2021. 04:16 pm
We’ve seen some pretty incredible creative and dramatic entrances at weddings, including one when the groom skydived to join his baraat. However, a Pakistani couple has made headlines by foregoing all luxuries in favor of a unique vehicle, an excavator.

This Pakistani bride and groom recently decided to have their wedding procession carried out by an excavator. Now, a video of the couple dressed up in bridal gowns and riding an excavator around the Hunza Valley has gone viral.

The newlyweds opted to stand while the operator drove the machine amid loud shouts from the crowd, despite the fact that two sofa seats were installed into the bucket of the vehicle, which was decorated with flowers.

When the video went viral, netizens were both amused and concerned. Many people were perplexed as to why the couple chose this form of transportation, while others voiced worry for their safety.

One individual responded to a journalist’s post by claiming that the groom was an operator and that the bride was merely honoring his job.

 

 

