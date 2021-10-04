Virgin Atlantic announces a more extensive return to flying

Virgin Atlantic has announced the resumption of flights to more of its global destinations, including the sights of San Francisco, the wonder of Orlando, and the great beaches of the Caribbean.

This winter, the carrier will provide clients with a larger selection of sunny locations to pick from.

Following an 18-month break, the popular Heathrow to San Francisco route, which includes the Golden Gate Bridge, Fisherman’s Wharf, and Silicon Valley, will be the first to restart on October 2nd.

In November, Heathrow to Orlando services will restart on a daily basis.

The route is currently the most booked in Virgin Atlantic’s global portfolio, indicating that there is still a high demand for families and thrill-seekers to experience the charm of Florida’s top destination.

Partygoers will be delighted to learn that the airline’s Las Vegas services will resume in November, with daily flights on the Boeing 787-900.

Bookings to the United States increased by almost 600% last week after American President Joe Biden’s announcement that fully vaccinated travelers from the United Kingdom will be able to enter the nation starting in November.

Virgin Atlantic is launching two new routes to the Caribbean in response to a surge in consumer demand. Flights from London to St Vincent will begin on October 13th, and flights to the Bahamas will begin on November 20th.

On December 18th, a new route connecting London and St Lucia will begin, offering customers a diverse range of sunny Caribbean destinations to select from.

Manchester Airport, the airline’s northern hub, will resume service to Islamabad on October 8th, followed by flights to Orlando and New York in November.

It will restart its regular Atlanta route in December.

On December 5th, Virgin Atlantic will commence its first international service from Edinburgh, with flights to Barbados serving as Scotland’s only direct connection to the Caribbean.