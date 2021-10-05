Virgin Money London Marathon featured 30 records
The Virgin Money London Marathon set 30 Guinness World Records, including the fastest time to complete a marathon while wearing pajamas, according to Guinness World Records.
According to the record-keeping organization, 54 records were attempted by runners in Sunday’s race, with Julian Rendall being the first to accomplish so successfully with timing of 2:51:45.
Jennifer Graham broke the female version of the record with a time of 03:46:12 at the end of the race.
A total of 30 records were broken, according to Guinness, including the quickest times for runners wearing wellington boots, a safari suit, a harlequin costume, a tree costume, mountain climbing gear, a traditional Spanish clothing, a body part, a sweet dish, a heavy-duty vehicle, and ski boots.
Digby Walker, Benjamin Taylor, Charlie Mason, Edward Holderness, Guy Dixon, and Oliver Tipping set the record for fastest marathon in a six-person costume, while Andrew Pelton, Niall Cooper, and Michael Pelton set the record for fastest marathon four-legged.
