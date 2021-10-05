West Virginians mark their 75th wedding anniversary with a second wedding

05th Oct, 2021. 03:40 pm
West Virginians mark their 75th wedding anniversary

A West Virginia couple celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary by recreating the ceremony, complete with the groom’s World War II attire.

Ulysses and Lorraine Dawson of Poca stated they chose to have a second wedding to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary.

Lorraine Dawson, 92, told the media, “I thank God for him. I could never find a better one.”

Ulysses Dawson, 94, wore the same World War II uniform he wore during the original ceremony, and the bride wore a white gown for the first time after wearing a red two-piece suit for her first wedding in 1946.

Lorraine stated, “That’s the way we met each other. He was in uniform.”

The couple stated that much has changed since their marriage began, yet their bond remains strong.

 

 

 

