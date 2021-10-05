Wild monkey enters into Airport’s VIP lounge In India

In India, a wild monkey wandered into a VIP club and stole a drink of fruit juice before being evicted.

When the monkey wandered into the lounge at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Friday evening, passengers grabbed film.

Jenna stated that she saw the animal while going to the refrigerator near the food counter to get some water. She went on to say that when she turned around after fetching the water, she was astounded to discover the monkey sitting there, carelessly eating every dish. Finally, she stated that it finished its meal by chomping on a banana.

The little simian is seen grabbing a drink of fruit juice off the bar counter in a video shared online.

Officials from the airport confirmed that the monkey was securely taken from the building with no injuries to either the creature or the human.