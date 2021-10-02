Women cricket training camp to be held from Oct 5

APP News Agency

02nd Oct, 2021. 12:20 pm
Women cricket training camp to be held from Oct 5

ISLAMABAD: A total of eighteen national women players would feature in the 16-day training camp to prepare the side for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier, to take place in Zimbabwe from November 21 to December 5.The camp would be held from October 5 to 20 at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, National Stadium, Karachi, in a bio-secure environment, said a press release issued here.

During the camp the players would work on their fitness, match practice, scenario-based practice and match sessions keeping in mind the Zimbabwe event.

To provide a challenging environment to the players, matches against U19 boys’ team would also be held at the camp.

Players for the camp include Aimen Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anum Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, and Rameen Shamim.

