World will make fun of Pakistan if changes made to squad: Aqib Javed
Former Test cricketer Aqib Javed advises Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to boost the confidence of the current national squad that there will be no changes in the selection.
Aqib says that the world will make fun of Pakistan if the squad is changed for the ICC T20 World Cup.
He said that Pakistan’s first match will be against India and if we are not emotional, the team has the potential to outclass the arch-rivals and other teams.
“If we are not emotional about the first match against India, this team actually has the potential to do something,”
Former Test fast bowler and head coach of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars said that we should back the announced T20 World Cup squad. “I don’t think the squad will change and it shouldn’t. If we do it, we will be ridiculed by the world,” he said.
Aqib advised not to make selections on the basis of a seven-day form. “First think about who is performing consistently. Now if you have selected [the] players, back them up,” he said, echoing PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja who had said that we should support the players selected.
Aqib said that there is no consistency in the selection process for the past two or three years. “The team has reached this point due to a lack of consistency. The team was not as bad as it has been made. Players have been brought back after being dropped two to three times which has made them lose confidence,” he said.
He said that the PCB’s message should be able to reach the public, so they can also back up the squad.
Read More
National T20 Cup: Central Punjab vs Sindh Live Score - Match 19
National T20 Cup: Today Central Punjab will face Sindh in the nineteenth...
No tension around T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan: NZ Head Coach Stead
New Zealand (NZ) head coach Gary Stead said there is no tension...
Babar Azam credits Mama Jee as one of the crucial figure of his cricketing journey
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam praised "Mama Jee", the man who is behind...
PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid resigns from his position
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director Commercial Babar Hamid has resigned from his...
Hasan Ali fined for level 1 offense for showing dissent
Central Punjab fast bowler Hasan Ali has been fined for level 1...