World will make fun of Pakistan if changes made to squad: Aqib Javed

Former Test cricketer Aqib Javed advises Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to boost the confidence of the current national squad that there will be no changes in the selection.

Aqib says that the world will make fun of Pakistan if the squad is changed for the ICC T20 World Cup.

He said that Pakistan’s first match will be against India and if we are not emotional, the team has the potential to outclass the arch-rivals and other teams.

“If we are not emotional about the first match against India, this team actually has the potential to do something,”

Former Test fast bowler and head coach of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars said that we should back the announced T20 World Cup squad. “I don’t think the squad will change and it shouldn’t. If we do it, we will be ridiculed by the world,” he said.

Aqib advised not to make selections on the basis of a seven-day form. “First think about who is performing consistently. Now if you have selected [the] players, back them up,” he said, echoing PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja who had said that we should support the players selected.

Aqib said that there is no consistency in the selection process for the past two or three years. “The team has reached this point due to a lack of consistency. The team was not as bad as it has been made. Players have been brought back after being dropped two to three times which has made them lose confidence,” he said.

He said that the PCB’s message should be able to reach the public, so they can also back up the squad.