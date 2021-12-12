12 suspected cases of Omicron variant found in Balochistan

The provincial government urged locals to follow Covid SOPs, wear face masks, and maintain social distancing before the situation deteriorates. Photo: AFP

Balochistan has been on high alert after 12 suspected cases of ‘Omicron variant’ of SARS-CoV2 were found in the Kalat district of the province.

The Kalat administration asked all 12 suspected patients to move into quarantine, confirmed Bol News on Wednesday.

The provincial government also urged the locals to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), wear face masks, and maintain social distancing, warning that the virus situation in Balochistan could deteriorate again.

Earlier this month, the National Institute of Health (NIH) Pakistan had confirmed that a recently suspected sample from Karachi was indeed the ‘Omicron variant’ of SARS-CoV2.

“This is the first confirmed case, but continued surveillance of suspected samples is in place to identify the trends.”

According to the NIH, “The importance of getting vaccinated to protect from serious effects of existing and new variants is therefore highlighted. Please get yourself vaccinated according to guidelines issued by the NCOC.”

The World Health Organization has warned that Omicron coronavirus variant has been reported in 89 countries, and the number of cases is doubling in areas with community transmission.

In a statement, the WHO said the Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries having dense populations.