15 killed in over 1,000 road accidents across Punjab in last 24 hours

LAHORE: At least 15 people were killed in over 1,000 road accidents across Punjab in the last 24 hours, said the spokesperson for the Rescue 1122 service.

The spokesman shared that at least 1,230 people were injured in the 1,162 accidents that took place in the 37 districts of Punjab. Out of the total injured, 724 people sustained serious injuries and were shifted to different hospitals whereas 506 received minor injuries, he added.

The spokesman said 68 per cent of the road accidents occurred due to motorbikes. Further, the analysis showed that 518 drivers, 40 underage drivers, 149 pedestrians, and 578 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics, he added, show that 275 road accidents were reported in Lahore injuring 279 people.