Humanitarian aid: 1st Pak consignment of 1800MT of wheat handed over to Afghanistan

Staff Reporter BOL News

30th Dec, 2021. 06:57 pm

Chaman border

ISLAMABAD: The first consignment, which is a part of the humanitarian package of Rs5 billion for in-kind assistance for Afghanistan announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been handed over to the Afghan authorities on the Torkham border on Thursday.

The package includes 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat, winter shelters and emergency medical supplies.

Read more: Humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan

The first consignment was handed over by Shehzad Arbab, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, to the Afghan side.

Pakistan believes that the current humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan requires immediate attention of the international community.

It is critical that the world community upscale its efforts to reach out to the Afghan people on an urgent basis to help address the humanitarian crisis and stabilize the economic situation.

Read more: Taliban 2.0 and Afghanistan

Pakistan will continue its efforts in support of the fraternal Afghan people as part of our commitment to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

