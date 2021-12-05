5.3-magnitude of Earthquake hits Gilgit-Baltistan

An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hit Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan with no immediate reports of injuries or damage. Earthquake tremors were felt in Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake was 26 km in the north of Astore, GB, and had a depth of 45km. Strong tremors were also felt in Gilgit city, Ghizer, Diamer and surrounding areas. Earthquake tremors were felt in GB at 7:31pm.

EarthQuake Update

Date : 27/12/2021

Time : 19:31:10

Region: 26 Km North of Astore, Gilgit-Baltistan

Magnitude: 5.3

Depth (km): 45 km

Latitude: 35.59 N

Longitude: 74.99 E#Earthquake pic.twitter.com/aVbZzNH9NY — Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) December 27, 2021

Earlier a 4.2-magnitude earthquake hits parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday last week.