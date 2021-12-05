5.3-magnitude of Earthquake hits Gilgit-Baltistan

Web Desk BOL News

27th Dec, 2021. 08:33 pm
Earthquake Gilgit-Baltistan

5.3-magnitude of Earthquake hits Gilgit-Baltistan PHOTO: PMD

An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hit Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan with no immediate reports of injuries or damage. Earthquake tremors were felt in Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake was 26 km in the north of Astore, GB, and had a depth of 45km. Strong tremors were also felt in Gilgit city, Ghizer, Diamer and surrounding areas. Earthquake tremors were felt in GB at 7:31pm.

Earlier a 4.2-magnitude earthquake hits parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday last week.

 

Read More

16 seconds ago
Rain emergency declared in Karachi after first winter shower

KARACHI: Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has declared a rain emergency...
13 mins ago
Murtaza Wahab inspects rainwater drainage in Karachi’s East, South, Kemari districts

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday visited Karachi’s East, South...
35 mins ago
A fishy business

ISLAMABAD: When the people of the port city of Gwadar started a...
50 mins ago
Options for the TTP

PESHAWAR: In the wake of the Afghan Taliban’s lightning takeover of Kabul...
57 mins ago
Going round in circles

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf’s (PTI) development projects keep falling in the middle of...
59 mins ago
PML-N pays rich tribute to Benazir Bhutto

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President and Leader of the Opposition in...