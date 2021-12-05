5.3-magnitude of Earthquake hits Gilgit-Baltistan
An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hit Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan with no immediate reports of injuries or damage. Earthquake tremors were felt in Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake was 26 km in the north of Astore, GB, and had a depth of 45km. Strong tremors were also felt in Gilgit city, Ghizer, Diamer and surrounding areas. Earthquake tremors were felt in GB at 7:31pm.
EarthQuake Update
Date : 27/12/2021
Time : 19:31:10
Region: 26 Km North of Astore, Gilgit-Baltistan
Magnitude: 5.3
Depth (km): 45 km
Latitude: 35.59 N
Longitude: 74.99 E#Earthquake pic.twitter.com/aVbZzNH9NY
— Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) December 27, 2021
Earlier a 4.2-magnitude earthquake hits parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday last week.
Also Read
Read More
Rain emergency declared in Karachi after first winter shower
KARACHI: Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has declared a rain emergency...
Murtaza Wahab inspects rainwater drainage in Karachi’s East, South, Kemari districts
KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday visited Karachi’s East, South...
Options for the TTP
PESHAWAR: In the wake of the Afghan Taliban’s lightning takeover of Kabul...
Going round in circles
KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf’s (PTI) development projects keep falling in the middle of...