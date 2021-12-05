5 effective tips to keep your skin perfect through winters

Yes, you’ve heard it right, a lukewarm shower and hot chocolate will surely comfort our bodies in winter, but is it really helpful for our skin?

Like all other seasons, winter has its charm but can wreak havoc on our skin. The cold air robs the moisture from the skin, making it extremely dry, rough, and itchy. People who have their day and night care sorted are safe, but it’s an alarming situation for those who lack a skincare regime and can eventually end up with skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

But you don’t need to fret because we’ve got some real-pro tips to combat dry winter skin and keep it moist and supple.

Trust us; It is all about hydration!

We go crazy over juices and drinks throughout the warmer months, but our consumption drops like anything during the winter season. Many of us literally forget to keep our bodies hydrated.

Remember, winter dehydration is hard to notice, particularly if you are not sweating or feeling cold, leading to dull, dry skin.

All you need to do is act up in winter and have an effective way to deal with the issue. We suggest setting the alarm for drinking water every 2 hours. Furthermore, if you get bored with drinking water, opt for a flavoured fusion, but keep it warm.

Another effortless way of consuming water is to start having fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as kiwi, melons, apples, watermelons, oranges, cucumber, celery, and carrots.

Eat the right amount of food

If you think covering up with layers of creams and lotion would be enough, you’re wrong, nothing is going to help you if you do not eat right in winters.

We know it is vital to help keep the skin moisturised from the outside; however it is equally crucial to moisturize it from the inside too. The easiest way to do this is by having foods or supplements containing omega-3 or omega-6 fatty acids, like fish oil, that help build the oil needed to protect the skin.

It is essential to eat lots of antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables, along with heart-healthy fats from fish, seeds, and nuts, to keep your skin soft and supple. After all, you are what you eat!

A big NO to hot showers

A steamy hot shower feels oh-so-good, but it is the biggest enemy of your skin. As the water temperature decreases from warm to hot, it causes increased evaporation of the skin’s natural hydration.

It has been experienced that hot showers that last more than ten minutes can crack the skin. So, it is better to invest in products that will help heal it in harsh, gloomy winters. To keep skin soft and glowing throughout, make sure to use a thick moisturising body wash every time so that it provides ample hydration and nourishment for the whole day.

To make your shower is all the more moisturising, own an utterly different skincare regime this winter. Include body cleansing oils and bath oils that are rich in soybean or any other plant oil in your shower routine so that the skin’s moisture barrier stays protected at all times.

Invest in a thick body lotion

We can’t emphasize it enough, but moisturising is key to smooth, healthy skin. Rather than investing in an expensive day/night cream (which you should, we are not against it), one can opt for a budget-friendly lotion or body butter that does the job well for your entire body.

It is better to make it a habit to put generous amounts of moisturiser when starting your day to ensure a good skin day. At night go in with a thick body butter all over the neck down to the feet to lock in moisture.

Pro-tip: If you are worried about extra dry feet, wear socks right after you moisturise .

Humidify your house

Did you know dry indoor air can cause problems for your skin? When the moist air in the home escapes, it gets replaced by dry air from outside, which can seriously compromise comfort.

The best thing you can do is to invest in a humidifier to amp up your home’s humidity during the coldest months of the year and provide your skin with the moisture it needs.

Real Talk

Winter comes with a lot of nuisances. It feels awesome to enjoy a hot cup of coffee in your bed but what the cold weather does to your skin is decidedly not what you desire. Dry skin? Check. Flaky patchy lips? Check. Feet that shouldn’t see the light of day? Check. We won’t be wrong in saying that winter weather takes a toll on your skin — from head to toe.

Fortunately, smoothing things out isn’t really impossible. Whenever you feel in danger, by this, we mean extremely dry and worried about your skin; upgrade your winter skincare routine with our tips mentioned above.