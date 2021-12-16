50th Independence Day: BOL Chairperson Ayesha Shaikh prays for more glory for Bahrain

Staff Reporter BOL News

16th Dec, 2021. 06:17 pm

KARACHI: Congratulating His Majesty Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain on their 50th Independence Day, Chairperson BOL Media Group Ayesha Shaikh prayed for the future to bring more glory to the nation.

“I sincerely congratulate His Majesty Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the peaceful occasion of their 50 th Independence Day celebration. May the future bring more glory to your great nation,” she said in a tweet.

Pakistan and Bahrain celebrate 50 years of the establishment of their diplomatic ties this year.

Earlier in November, the Pakistan embassy in Bahrain jointly unveiled a logo marking the 50th anniversary of their bilateral relations.

Pakistan’s embassy in Bahrain plans to organize event throughout the year to mark the golden jubilee celebrations.

The chairperson wished for glory for the nation.

Read More

40 mins ago
Online offences against people’s privacy:  LHC appoints amicus curiae on plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday appointed an amicus curiae on...
1 hour ago
OIC moot to bridge gap between Taliban, int’l community on Afghan humanitarian crisis: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said with members of...
1 hour ago
BOL Chairperson Ayesha Shaikh felicitates Kazakhstan on its 30th Independence Day

KARACHI: Chairperson BOL Media Group Ayesha Shaikh extended warmest wishes to Kazakh...
1 hour ago
BOL CEO Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh congratulates Kazakhstan on its 30th Independence Day

KARACHI: Founder and CEO BOL Media Group, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh, congratulates Kazakhstan...
2 hours ago
‘Super Sohni’ revolves around sexual abuse: Are we ready for it?

In Pakistan, child abuse remains a major crime, with many youngsters too...
2 hours ago
LHC seeks reply from govt on granting air tickets to families of legislators

LAHORE: Lahore High Court on Thursday sought a reply from the federal...