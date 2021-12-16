50th Independence Day: BOL Chairperson Ayesha Shaikh prays for more glory for Bahrain

KARACHI: Congratulating His Majesty Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain on their 50th Independence Day, Chairperson BOL Media Group Ayesha Shaikh prayed for the future to bring more glory to the nation.

“I sincerely congratulate His Majesty Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the peaceful occasion of their 50 th Independence Day celebration. May the future bring more glory to your great nation,” she said in a tweet.

I sincerely congratulate His Majesty Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa & the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the peaceful occasion of their 50th #BahrainNationalDay celebration.

May the future bring more glory to your great nation!@bahdiplomatic@BahrainEmbPK#العيد_الوطني_البحريني pic.twitter.com/lOQb6OXUAJ — Ayesha Shaikh (@ASforPakistan) December 16, 2021

Pakistan and Bahrain celebrate 50 years of the establishment of their diplomatic ties this year.

Earlier in November, the Pakistan embassy in Bahrain jointly unveiled a logo marking the 50th anniversary of their bilateral relations.

Pakistan’s embassy in Bahrain plans to organize event throughout the year to mark the golden jubilee celebrations.

