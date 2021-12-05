5G phones dominate China’s smartphone shipments in November

ISLAMABAD: 5G phones dominated China’s smartphone market in November, with the proportion of 5G shipments in total mobile phone shipments reaching an all-time monthly high of 82.2 per cent, according to the data from a new industry report.

In November, China’s 5G phone shipments amounted to 28.97 million units, a year-on-year increase of 43.9 per cent, according to a report by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

China has the world’s largest and most advanced standalone 5G network which covers all prefecture-level cities, more than 97 per cent of counties and 40 per cent of towns, China news service reported.

China aims at getting 56 per cent of the country on 5G networks by the end of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021/25), up from 15 per cent in 2020, according to a plan released by the MIIT last month.

The country’s 5G connections are expected to reach 865 million by 2025, accounting for 40 per cent of the global total, data provider GSMA Intelligence said in a November report.

In the first 11 months of the year, China’s 5G phone shipments totaled 239 million units, rising 65.3 per cent compared with the same period last year, and accounting for 75.3 per cent of the total shipments, according to the CAICT.