83: Bollywood’s retelling of the victory brought to India by underdogs

Web Desk BOL News

24th Dec, 2021. 03:45 pm

Bollywood’s retelling of the story of underdogs’ victory ’83’ hits cinemas today.

A movie based on India’s first victory in the Cricket World Cup that turns the nation as crazy as it is today for the game.

 

Cricketer Kapil Dev captained the victory in Lords who is now played by actor Ranveer Singh.

As the word goes, Singh sharpened his cricket skills by practicing four hours daily for six months before the shooting began.

 

Talking to the media about the win Kapil Dev said that all the media attention was on other teams and it was underdogs who bought victory to India.

“There was no pressure on us, so we were enjoying ourselves… I think halfway through we all started believing we are good enough to win the World Cup, and that’s when the change took place”, he added.

 

Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie is a treat not only for the cricket enthusiasts in India but for the lovers of game all across the world.

Khan admitted that he had the luxury to work on the project when the real players are there to help him with the historic event.

