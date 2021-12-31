Aamir Liaquat Hussain released from hospital

Web Desk BOL News

31st Dec, 2021. 04:11 pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf National Assembly member and popular host Aamir Liaquat Hussain was rushed to the hospital amid ill health yesterday. His twitter account confirmed this news, later Aamir was released from the hospital and is currently recovering.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain took to twitter handle and expressed gratitude for the prayers and love.

Politician and television show host, Aamir Liaquat Hussain is known for gracing the screen in shows like Aalim Online, Game Show Aisay Chalay Ga and Pakistan’s biggest ever Ramazan transmission “Ramazan Mein BOL”. Currently he is hosting “BOL House” on BOL Entertainment.

