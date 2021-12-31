Aamir Liaquat Hussain released from hospital
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf National Assembly member and popular host Aamir Liaquat Hussain was rushed to the hospital amid ill health yesterday. His twitter account confirmed this news, later Aamir was released from the hospital and is currently recovering.
عامر لیاقت حسین کی حالت تشویش ناک ساؤتھ سٹی اسپتال منتقل کیا جارہا ہے
— Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) December 30, 2021
Aamir Liaquat Hussain took to twitter handle and expressed gratitude for the prayers and love.
الحمد للہ رب العالمین میری حالت خطرے سے باہر ہے وزیراعظم کا مشکور ہوں جنہوں نے میری صحت سے متعلق تشویش کا اظہار کیا تمام اہل پاکستان کا ہاتھ جوڑ کر شکریہ بالخصوص بانیان پاکستان کی اولادوں کا جو اسپتال کے باہر بڑی تعداد میں جمع ہوگئے ہیں ملتمس ہوں اپنے اپنے گھروں کو روانہ ہوجائیں
— Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) December 30, 2021
Politician and television show host, Aamir Liaquat Hussain is known for gracing the screen in shows like Aalim Online, Game Show Aisay Chalay Ga and Pakistan’s biggest ever Ramazan transmission “Ramazan Mein BOL”. Currently he is hosting “BOL House” on BOL Entertainment.
