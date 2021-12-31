Action to be taken against perpetrators of aerial firing on New Year night: Buzdar
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday asked authorities to maintain law and order on the eve of New Year across the province.
According to Bol News, Buzdar told inspector general (IG) police to take indiscriminate action against perpetrators of aerial firing and rioting on New Year night.
“Legal action should be taken against the perpetrators of aerial firing without any discrimination, and such persons should be imprisoned. Police should take preemptive measures to stop incidents of aerial firings. The regional police officers, city police officers and district police officers should devise a comprehensive strategy in this regard,” ordered the CM.
The chief minister said that police should work hard for protecting the lives and properties of the people on New Year and directed officials to launch a crackdown on one-wheeling.
“I will not tolerate one-wheeling at any cost,” he said, directing to form special teams to stop one-wheeling and take strict action against those involved in this act.
Action against underage bike riders or car drivers should also be taken, CM Buzdar added.
Meanwhile, Karachi’s main arteries will be closed on New Year’s Eve to prevent unfortunate incidents, although citizens will be permitted to visit Sea View for celebrations.
All shops in Clifton, Khadda Market, and Boat Basin, except the medical stores, would be closed at 8pm, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) District South Zubair Nazeer Shaikh.
Citizens would be allowed to visit the Seaview as the roads leading to it would not be blocked, he added.
